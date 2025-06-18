Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher on Wednesday despite heightened Middle East tensions and tariff uncertainties.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 215 points, or 0.3 percent, at 81,798 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 78 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,930.

IndusInd Bank soared 5 percent after global brokerage firm Nomura raised its price target on the stock.

UltraTech Cement and Maruti Suzuki India were up around 1 percent each. ONGC gained 1 percent after announcing its foray into the imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) business.

Mahindra & Mahindra advanced 1.8 percent after it received regulatory approval for its proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in SML Isuzu Ltd.

Delhivery rose over 1 percent as the Competition Commission of India approved its proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in Ecom Express.

Zydus Wellness rallied 2.6 percent after private equity firm True North exited the company by divesting its entire 7.27 percent stake.

Ugro Capital jumped 3.2 percent as it proposed to acquire Profectus Capital for Rs.1,400 crore in an all-cash deal.

Railtel climbed 1.2 percent on winning a new order from Zoram Electronics Development Corporation.

Hindustan Zinc plunged 5.6 percent as promoter Vedanta offloaded a 1.71 percent stake in the company through block deals.

