Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad higher on Thursday after U.S. shares kicked of their seasonal Santa Claus rally on Tuesday in thin pre-Christmas trade.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 120 points, or 0.1 percent, at 78,594 in early trade, rebounding from its worst week in 30 months.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 46 points, or 0.2 percent, at 23,773 amid the impending expiry of monthly derivative contracts.

Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, SBI Life and BPCL jumped 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack while TCS, Asian Paints, Cipla, Tech Mahindra and Trent all were seeing modest losses.

Shares of newly listed NTPC Green Energy slumped 5.3 percent as the one-month shareholder lock-in period expired.

India Cements edged up slightly as its former promoter N Srinivasan stepped down as the company's managing director and CEO with immediate effect.

Ola Electric Mobility rallied 2.2 percent. The company said it now has 4,000 stores across the country, marking a four-fold jump from the earlier reported figure of 800 on December 2 of this month.

Indian Oil Corporation rose half a percent on news it will invest Rs 61,000 crore to set up a naphtha cracker project at Paradip in Odisha.

