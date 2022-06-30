Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher Amid F&O Expiry
(RTTNews) - Indian shares advanced on Thursday despite weak global cues and ahead of the expiry of monthly expiry of derivative contracts.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 300 points, or 0.6 percent, to 53,325, with oil & gas, IT and financials pacing the gainers. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 70 points, or half a percent, at 15,870.
HDFC Life, Power Grid Corp, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, SBI and Axis Bank rose 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Coal India, ONGC, Tata Consumer Products, Shree Cement and Cipla dropped 1-2 percent.
Indian Oil Corporation jumped nearly 3 percent. The company's board has cleared investment for capacity expansion of Digboi refinery in Assam at an estimated cost of Rs 740.20 crore.
PBA Infrastructure slumped 5 percent. The company said it would consider voluntary delisting of shares at a board meeting on July 6.
Sobha rallied 3 percent after it entered into a joint development agreement to build a housing project in Chennai.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows