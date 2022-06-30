Markets

Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher Amid F&O Expiry

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Indian shares advanced on Thursday despite weak global cues and ahead of the expiry of monthly expiry of derivative contracts.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 300 points, or 0.6 percent, to 53,325, with oil & gas, IT and financials pacing the gainers. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 70 points, or half a percent, at 15,870.

HDFC Life, Power Grid Corp, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, SBI and Axis Bank rose 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Coal India, ONGC, Tata Consumer Products, Shree Cement and Cipla dropped 1-2 percent.

Indian Oil Corporation jumped nearly 3 percent. The company's board has cleared investment for capacity expansion of Digboi refinery in Assam at an estimated cost of Rs 740.20 crore.

PBA Infrastructure slumped 5 percent. The company said it would consider voluntary delisting of shares at a board meeting on July 6.

Sobha rallied 3 percent after it entered into a joint development agreement to build a housing project in Chennai.

