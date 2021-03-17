Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving higher on Wednesday, even as underlying sentiment remained cautious amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country and ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 80 points, or 0.2 percent, to 50,442 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 15 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,925. Kesoram Industries gained 0.8 percent on fund raising reports.

Aditya Birla Capital rallied 3.3 percent after its board gave in principle approval to explore an initial public offering of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

Vedanta edged up slightly. Vedanta Resources Plc has raised the open offer price for buying shares in its flagship Indian firm to Rs 235 per share.

Godrej Properties jumped 2.7 percent after raising Rs 3,750 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors.

Bharat Forge added 0.7 percent on news it plans to undertake electric vehicle (EV) business.

Tech Mahindra advanced 1.5 percent after it acquired 70 percent stake in BPO services firm Perigord Asset Holdings.

Tata Communications fell 2.6 percent as its two-day offer for sale kicked off.

SBI Cards and Payment Serves tumbled 3.7 percent on reports that U.S. private equity fund CA Rover Holdings will sell 4 percent stake in the company via a block deal.

