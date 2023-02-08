Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded slightly lower in early trade on Thursday amid broadly weak cues from global markets and firmer crude oil prices.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dropped 175 points, or 0.3 percent, to 60,500 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 80 points, or half a percent, at 17.791.

Adani Power fell 5 percent after its Q3 profit slumped 96 percent from last year.

Adani Ports plunged 7.2 percent while Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission both lost around 5 percent.

Oil marketing companies BPCL, HPCL and IOC were moving lower as oil extended gains for a fourth day on optimism over China demand and signs of crude loading disruptions in Turkey.

Tata Consultancy Services edged up slightly on securing an over £600 million (about $723 million) contract from U.K.'s Phoenix Group.

Larsen & Toubro -gained 0.7 percent. The Ministry of Defense has signed a contract with the company for the procurement of 41 indigenous modular bridges, worth over Rs 2,585 crore.

Cummins India soared 9 percent after posting better than expected financial results for Q3FY23.

LIC and IRCTC were little changed ahead of their earnings results due today.

