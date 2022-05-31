Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower On Rate Hike Worries

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday to snap a three-day winning streak ahead of Q4 GDP data release later in the day.

Weak cues from Europe also weighed on markets after a senior Fed official called for several more rate hikes to combat ballooning inflation and data showed Eurozone inflation accelerated further to a fresh record 8.1 percent in May on surging energy and food prices.

Meanwhile, it is feared that climbing oil prices after EU's Russian oil ban will put further upward pressure on India's retail inflation.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 359.33 points, or 0.64 percent, at 55,566.41 while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 76.85 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 16,584.55.

Kotak Mahindra and Sun Pharma led losses to end down around 3 percent each while Shree Cement, Reliance Industries and HDFC dropped 1-2 percent.

Among the top gainers, Tata Consumer Products, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and ONGC rallied 3-5 percent.

