Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened slightly lower on Wednesday on the back of weak Asian cues as investors eyed the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 320 points, or 0.6 percent, to 51,782 in early trade after ending a choppy session on a flat note the previous day. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 80 points, or half a percent, at 15,233.

Asian Paints, Power Grid Corp, TCS and HDFC dropped 1-2 percent while HDFC Life, Bajaj Auto, GAIL and Hero MotoCorp rose 1-2 percent.

Nestle India slumped nearly 5 percent on disappointing quarterly results.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone jumped over 4 percent after it completed the acquisition of 100 percent stake of Dighi Port Limited for Rs705 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings edged up slightly after raising Rs 2,999 crore through a rights issue.

Bharti Airtel was marginally higher ahead of a board meet later in the day to discuss the future strategic plans and reorganization of shareholding framework of subsidiary companies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.