Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Tuesday as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.

Positive global cues amid signs of progress toward a resolution of the trade dispute between the United States and China helped to limit the downside in the broader market.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 80 points, or 0.20 percent, to 39,218 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 4 points at 11,657.

Reliance Industries rose over 1 percent after it beat analyst expectations to report its highest-ever quarterly consolidated profit.

Infosys slumped 13 percent after whistleblowers accused CEO Salil Parekh of leading an effort to shore up profits through irregular accounting.

Bharti Airtel gained 1.5 percent and Vodafone Idea added 0.8 percent after Reliance Jio Infocomm launched all-in-one-plans.

Dewan Housing Finance tumbled 4.2 percent after a forensic audit of the company revealed several gaps in the financials.

Bharti Infratel edged down slightly after its merger with Indus Towers has been hit by a delay due to delay in securing government approvals.

Piramal Enterprises soared 6.7 percent on reporting a 15 percent increase in its quarterly net profit.

Tata Steel slipped into the red after its subsidiary Tata Steel Europe decided to cut 2500 jobs or 25 percent of its work force in Europe.

DCB Bank lost 4.2 percent despite reporting a 24 percent rise in Q2 profit.

