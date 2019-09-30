Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares drifted lower on Monday, mirroring weak cues from other Asian markets despite Chinese manufacturing data for September coming in above expectations.

Investors watched the latest developments on the trade front after reports the Trump administration was considering ways to delist Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges and limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China.

HDIL tumbled 5 percent after reports that PMC's exposure to the bankrupt HDIL stood at over Rs 6,500 crore.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank lost 5 percent and Indiabulls Housing Finance slumped as much as 12 percent after the RBI imposed operational curbs on the private-sector lender, raising doubts over their proposed merger.

DHFL declined 4.6 percent after it submitted a draft resolution plan proposing to convert debt to equity.

Jindal Steel & Power shed 2.8 percent on reports it aims to reduce its net debt by more than Rs 10,000 crore to below Rs 30,000 crore in the next two years.

Maruti Suzuki India dropped 1.4 percent ahead of the launch of its first mini-cross hatchback, the S-Presso.

Cipla gave up 3.5 percent after receiving 12 observations for its Goa facility from the U.S. FDA.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management advanced 1.9 percent. Japan's Nippon Life Insurance said it had completed the acquisition of 75 percent stake in the company.

