Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower on Thursday amid the impending expiry of the weekly options of Nifty 50 contracts and the RBI's interest-rate decision on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 115 points, or 0.1 percent, at 78,155 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,645.

Among the prominent decliners, Tata Steel, BEL, Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra and Shriram Finance fell 1-2 percent.

State Bank of India, Hero MotoCorp, Trent and Bharti Airtel were moving lower ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

UltraTech Cement fell 1.2 percent after announcing it plans to commission an additional 0.6 MTPA grinding capacity at its existing unit situated at Sonar Bangla, West Bengal.

Swiggy tumbled 3.3 percent after widening its quarterly net loss. On the positive side, BPCL, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and ITC Hotels all were up around 2 percent.

Info Edge gained nearly 2 percent after its board approved a 1:5 stock split.

