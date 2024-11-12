News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower In Early Trade

November 12, 2024 — 11:26 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers lower on Wednesday as uncertainty prevailed over U.S.-President-election Trump's policy stance and Fed's policy.

Sentiment was also dented after official data showed India's consumer price inflation accelerated in October to the highest level more than a year amid rising food costs.

Consumer prices surged 6.21 percent on a yearly basis in October, faster than the 5.49 percent rise seen in September. The expected rate was 5.81 percent.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 254 points, or 0.3 percent, at 78,420 in early trade after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session on concerns over FII outflows and disappointment stemming from a weak domestic earnings season.

The broader NSE Nifty index was down 120 points, or half a percent, at 23,762.

Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Hero Moto Corp, Mahindra & Mahindra and BEL were down 2-3 percent while NTPC rose 1.4 percent and SBI Life added half a percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.