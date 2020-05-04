Sensex, Nifty Down Over 4% In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply lower on Monday, with weak earnings updates, a flare-up in U.S-China tensions and the extension of nationwide lockdown in India until May 17 keeping investors nervous as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plunged as much as 1,450 points, or 4.3 percent, to 32,266 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 421 points, or 4.27 percent, at 9,438.

Reliance Industries edged down slightly as it reported a 37.2 percent fall in its net profit after including exceptional items for the quarter-ended March.

Meanwhile, U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake is investing Rs 5,655.75 crore to take 1.15 percent stake in Jio Platforms.

Tech Mahindra slumped 7.5 percent on reporting a 29 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit for the fourth quarter.

Hindustan Unilever tumbled 3.5 percent after its Q4 consolidated profit declined 3.9 percent.

Bajaj Auto lost 5 percent. The company has decided against any salary cuts to employees for the month of April.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance lost nearly 4 percent despite reporting a 23.8 percent year-on-year rise in its March quarter net profit.

