Sensex, Nifty Down Over 2% In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply lower on Friday, tracking weak global markets as the Fed's dour economic projections and resurgence in coronavirus cases put investors in risk-off mode.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slumped 690 points, or 2.05 percent, to 32,851 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 201 points, or 2.04 percent, at 9,700.

HDFC tumbled 2.6 percent on news it plans to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore via bonds.

SBI lost 2.7 percent. The country's largest bank is selling 2.1 percent stake in SBI Life Insurance through an offer for sale.

Eicher Motors, Hindalco and Mahindra & Mahindra all fell over 2 percent ahead of their earnings results.

Lupin was little changed after it received approval for its Albendazole tablets from the U.S. FDA to market a generic equivalent of Albenza tablets.

Similarly, Biocon traded on a flat after receiving the U.S. FDA approval for insulin glargine injection, Semglee.

Wipro fell more than 2 percent after it partnered with iCloudKnox Security to secure multi-cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Sundram Fasteners declined 2.2 percent after its quarterly net profit fell 56 percent from last year.

