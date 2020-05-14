Sensex, Nifty Down Over 1% In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply lower on Thursday, tracking weakness in global markets after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of a "significantly worse" U.S. recession than any downturn since World War II because of coronavirus pandemic fallout and ruled out using negative interest rates as a tool for economic recovery.

Investors were also disappointed with announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to inject liquidity and improve credit flow.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 456 points, or 1.43 percent, to 31,552 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 140 points, or 1.49 percent, at 9,243.

Hindalco, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors and Infosys fell 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack, while Sun Pharma, Cipla, Nestle India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Bajaj Finance rose 1-2 percent.

Maruti Suzuki India fell 2.2 percent on reporting a 28 percent fall in Q4 net profit.

REC rallied 3.2 percent after it raised $500 million by issuing overseas bonds.

Biocon rose 0.6 percent and Manappuram Finance climbed 2.3 percent while Escorts declined 2.7 percent ahead of their earnings results.

