Sensex, Nifty Down Marginally In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are moving in a very narrow range around the unchanged line Thursday morning, with investors largely refraining from making significant moves due to a lack of cues.

The Indian market and markets in Europe and the U.S. remained closed on Wednesday for Christmas Day holiday. Most of the markets in Europe are closed today as well, for Boxing Day holiday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex is down 25.87 points, or 0.06%, at 41,435.39, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 is down 5.05 points, or 0.04%, at 12,209.50.

Among Sensex stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel are gaining 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Bajaj Finance, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries are up with modest gains.

HCL Technologies is up marginally. The company has opened a global delivery centre in Moncton, New Brunswick in Canada. According to a release from the company, the centre will focus on technology areas in application development, support, testing and servicing global clients.

Bharti Airtel is declining nearly 1%. ONGC, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Bajaj Auto and Power Grid Corporation are down 0.4 to 0.6%.

NTPC is reportedly planning to invest around Rs 50,000 crore to add 10GW of solar energy generation capacity by 2022. NTPC's current renewable energy capacity is 920 MW, which includes mainly solar energy. The stock is down by about 0.55%.

Nifty stocks JSW Steel and Vedanta are gaining 1.75% and 1.3%, respectively. BPCL, Britannia Industries and Hindalco are up 0.4 to 0.8%.

Zee Enterprises is down 1.2%. Indian Oil Corporation is declining 0.9%.

Piramal Enterprises Limited announced on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 2,750 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. A regulatory filing from the company reads : "A meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 28th December, 2019, to consider and approve the issue of secured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis amounting up to Rs 2,750 crore.".

In the forex market, the rupee opened flat at 71.27 against the dollar and continues to hover around that mark.

