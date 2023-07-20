Sensex, Nifty Down Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are turning in a mixed performance Thursday morning, with investors looking for direction after successive days of gains, and largely making cautious moves.

The benchmark BSE Sensex is down 40.40 points or 0.06% at 67,057.04. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 is down 5.25 points or 0.03% at 19,827.90.

Infosys is d0wn 1.7% ahead of earnings announcement. HCL Technologies and UltraTech Cement are down 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Titan Industries, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra are down 0.5 to 1%.

At the end of a special trading session conducted by BSE and NSE this morning to calculate the market price of Jio Financial Services (JSFL), which has been demerged from Reliance Industries, the Jio Financial Services stock price stood at Rs 261.85. Reliance Industries fell to Rs 2,580 on account of the demerger of JFSL.

Reliance Industries shares are currently traded at Rs 2630. JSFL share are likely to be listed on the exchanges in the next few months.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is gaining 1.5%. ITC, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank are up with modest gains.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is rising 2.7%. Cipla and Divi's Laboratories are up 0.85% and 0.6%, respectively.

Hatsun Agro Products Ltd shares are gaining 8.5% after the company reported a 54.3% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 80.15 crore for the quarter ended June 2023.

L&T Finance Holdings is down more than 1% despite the company reporting a strong 102.6% jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

