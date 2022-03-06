Sensex, Nifty Down Around 3% In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares slumped on Monday, as the war between Russia and Ukraine showed no signs of ebbing and oil soared to as high as $139 a barrel after reports of a possible Western ban of Russian oil.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,687 points, or 3.1 percent, to 52,646 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 448 points, or 2.8 percent, at 15,797.

Automakers were among the worst hit, with Eicher Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India losing 5-6 percent ahead of an expected fuel price hike.

ONGC jumped 2.7 percent on expectations that it will benefit from the oil price surge.

Hindalco added 1.9 percent owing to higher commodity prices.

Coal India advanced 1.7 percent. The coal miner said its supplies to the power sector hit a record high of 493 million tons during the current financial year.

Vodafone Idea lost 3 percent after its promoters amended the shareholder's pact to secure their governing rights.

V-Mart Retail declined 2.5 percent. SBI Funds Management through various schemes has acquired an additional 4.5 percent stake in the apparel retailer through open market transactions.

Tube Investments of India dropped 1.4 percent. Its subsidiary, TI Clean Mobility, has purchased a 70 percent stake in Cellestial E-Mobility.

