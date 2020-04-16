Sensex, Nifty Down About 1% In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday as the number of Covid-19 crisis in the country crossed 12,000 and data showed India's exports and imports fell sharply in March on an annual basis.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 283 points, or 0.93 percent, to 30,096, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 81 points, or 0.91 percent, at 8,844.

Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and Titan gave up 3-4 percent, while Reliance Industries, UPL, Hindalco and Power Grid Corp were up around 2 percent.

TCS fell 2.5 percent ahead of its Q4 earnings results due out today.

IPCA Laboratories edged up slightly on a Bloomberg report that the company will soon start exporting hydroxychloroquine to the U.S.

Bajaj Auto lost over 2 percent after it proposed a pay cut for factory employees till May 3.

Wipro declined 1.4 percent as it reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly profit and refrained from giving any guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020-21, for the first time since it became a listed entity.

