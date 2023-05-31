Sensex, Nifty Decline On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers lower on Wednesday as Chinese manufacturing data disappointed and investors watched the latest developments surrounding the U.S. debt ceiling bill.

The debt-limit deal struck by U.S. President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy is heading toward a vote later today in the House of Representatives after clearing a crucial procedural hurdle.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 346.89 points, or 0.55 percent, at 62,622.24 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 99.45 points, or 0.53 percent, at 18,534.40.

HDFC, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, NTPC and ONGC fell 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack while Sun Pharma, SBI Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra all rose around 2 percent.

The rupee was little changed while oil prices fell over 1 percent in European trade to extend steep losses from the previous session on demand concerns and amid uncertainty about the supply outlook, heading into the June 4 OPEC= policy meeting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.