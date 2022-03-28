Sensex, Nifty Decline On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a subdued note Monday, mirroring weak cues from other Asian markets amid concerns regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, hawkish policy stance by the Federal Reserve and a lockdown in Shanghai, China's financial hub.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 330 points, or 0.6 percent, to 57,032 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 94 points, or 0.6 percent, at 17,059.

Adani Total Gas rallied 2.5 percent after it entered into electric mobility by launching its first electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) in Ahmedabad.

Bharti Airtel edged up around 1 percent on news it would acquire over a 7 percent stake in Avaada KNShorapur for cash consideration of ?1.74 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation gained 1 percent after budget carrier IndiGo launched 100 flights connecting key domestic metro cities and regional centers, starting from March 27. GAIL India jumped 3 percent on share buyback news.

PVR soared 7.2 percent and INOX surged as much as 15 percent after they announced a merger.

Financials led losses, with Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank and HDFC all falling around 2 percent.

Vodafone Idea fell about 1 percent and Manappuram Finance declined 0.6 percent on fund raising reports.

