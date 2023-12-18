Sensex, Nifty Decline On Weak Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded lower on Tuesday, tracking mixed global cues in view of cautious comments from Federal Reserve officials and concerns over recent attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 207 points, or 0.3 percent, at 71,107 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 62 points, or 0.3 percent, at 21,356.

Tech stocks traded lower, with Tech Mahindra, LTIMindTree, TCS and Wipro falling 1-2 percent.

Hero MotoCorp fell 1.6 percent after raising its stake in Ather Energy.

Vedanta rose half a percent after announcing its second interim dividend.

UCO Bank was little changed despite news that it has recovered Rs. 705 crore that was mistakenly credited to thousands of accounts.

Biocon fell about 1 percent. Its subsidiary Biocon Biologics completed the transition of the acquired biosimilar business in around 120 countries a year ahead of schedule.

Devyani International soared nearly 6 percent after foraying into the Thailand QSR market.

Nestle India added 2 percent as it announced the record date for a stock split.

Tata Consumer Products climbed 2.4 percent while Coal India and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise both rose over 1 percent.

Sun Pharma gave up 1.2 percent after it agreed to acquire a 16.7 percent stake in Massachusetts-based Lyndra Therapeutics for $30 million.

