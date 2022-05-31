Sensex, Nifty Decline On Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday after data showed German inflation rose to its highest level in nearly half a century in May, reviving concerns about the pace and scale of looming interest rate hikes.

Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and concerns about rising oil prices also weighed on markets ahead of Jan-March GDP data due out later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 390 points, or 0.7 percent, to 55,537 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 105 points, or 0.6 percent, at 16,555.

Among the prominent decliners, TCS, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Titan Company were down 1-2 percent.

IRCTC fell about 2 percent despite its revenue and net profit more than doubling during the January-March period.

Sun Pharma dropped 1 percent after posting a surprise loss in the fourth quarter ended March.

LIC declined 2.5 percent after its quarterly profit dipped 17 percent year-on-year.

Dish TV fell 1 percent and Wockhardt gave up 2.5 percent after widening their quarterly net losses.

Tata Motors rose about 1 percent after it signed an agreement to acquire Ford India's Sanand plant in Gujarat.

Mahindra and Mahindra jumped 2.6 percent on news it is selling all of its 2.76 percent stake in TVS Automobile Solutions Private Limited (TASPL).

Vodafone Idea rallied 2.7 percent on reports that it is in talks with Amazon and a clutch of investors for an investment of up to Rs. 290,000 crores in the company.

Delhivery rose about 1 percent after it reported almost flat net loss at Rs 120 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

