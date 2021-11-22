Sensex, Nifty Decline After Fed Chair Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, mirroring weak global cues as Jerome Powell's renomination to head the Federal Reserve fueled bets on quicker policy tightening.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex fell 345 points, or 0.6 percent, to 58,121 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 77 points, or 0.4 percent, at 17,340.

Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and Infosys dropped 1-2 percent while IOC, Coal India, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and JSW Steel rose 1-2 percent.

Wipro fell over 1 percent despite sounding upbeat on its growth outlook.

Vedanta jumped 6.6 percent on reports that its promoters are looking to increase their stake in the company.

Marico dropped half a percent after announcing it is working on expanding its distribution network across pharmacies, beauty stores and specialized food outlets in villages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.