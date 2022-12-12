Sensex, Nifty Cut Early Losses Ahead Of CPI Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Monday's session largely unchanged despite weak global cues.

Markets cut early losses to end on a flat note amid expectations that CPI inflation data due out later in the day will show easing price pressures.

Global sentiment remained fragile due to concerns surrounding China and amid caution ahead of a trio of central bank meetings due this week.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended down 51.10 points, or 0.08 percent, at 62,130.57, after having hit a low of 61,676.15 earlier in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty index recouped all early losses to close at 18,497.15, up 0.55 points from its previous close.

Eicher Motor, Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Asian Paints fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while BPCL surged more than 3 percent as oil prices extended last week's steep losses on fuel demand concerns.

Nestle India, UPL, Coal India and Divis Laboratories dropped 1-2 percent.

Dalmia Bharat rallied 3.3 percent after it announced acquisition of cement assets of Jaypee Group's flagship company Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and its associate firms.

Yes Bank shares soared more than 8 percent to reach a two-year high.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.