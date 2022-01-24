Sensex, Nifty Cut Early Losses

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly lower on Tuesday after having fallen sharply earlier in the session.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 164 points, or 0.3 percent, at 57,327, after having hit as low as 56,409.63 in initial trade.

The broader NSE Nifty index was down 28 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,121, after hitting an intraday low of 16,836.80.

Axis Bank jumped 4 percent after its third quarter net profit grew more than threefold.

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel and Hero MotoCorp all rose around 2 percent while HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC, Wipro and Reliance Industries dropped 1-2 percent.

Tube Investments fell nearly 1 percent on news it is foraying into e-mobility space.

Burger King India rose about half a percent after narrowing its quarterly loss.

Vodafone Idea soared 4 percent after saying it expects another tariff hike in 2022.

SBI Cards and Payment Services rallied 2.5 percent on reporting 84 percent jump in Q3 net profit.

Indian Energy Exchange advanced 1.3 percent as it reported nearly 39 percent rise in consolidated net profit in the December quarter.

Ramco Cements slumped 6.3 percent on disappointing results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.