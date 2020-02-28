Sensex, Nifty Crash Over 3%

(RTTNews) - Indian shares continued to witness a bloodbath on Friday, with key benchmark indexes plunging more than 3 percent after the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst-ever single day collapse in terms of points overnight on concerns about the rapid spread of coronavirus outside China.

Global markets were on track for their worst week since the global financial crisis in 2008 as more coronavirus cases have been reported outside China, spurring concerns that a global recession is on the horizon.

The British economy, which relies to a large extent on tourism revenues and manufacturing, is already seeing the impact, the outgoing Bank of England governor Mark Carney told Sky News.

The head of the World Health Organization warned the deadly epidemic was now at a "decisive point" and has the potential to become a pandemic.

China's National Health Commission reported 327 new confirmed cases and 44 new deaths as of Thursday. South Korea confirmed an additional 256 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 2,022.

Japan is closing schools to limit the spread of the outbreak. "I'm aware of views that if the virus spreads, it could have a huge impact on the economy," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament.

Germany reportedly quarantined around 1,000 people at home in the west town of Heinsberg.

Italy, Iran and Kuwait have reported more infections, while Nigeria confirmed its first case. Saudi Arabia banned foreign pilgrims entering the country to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the Kingdom.

In the U.S., California Governor Gavin Newsom said 33 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and the state is currently monitoring at least 8,400 others.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 1,448.37 points, or 3.64 percent, to 38,297.29, extending its losing streak for the sixth straight session and wiping out investor wealth of about Rs. 5.5 lakh crore in just a day.

The broader NSE Nifty index plunged 414.10 points, or 3.56 percent, to 11,219.20, while the rupee hovered near a six-month low of 72.27 against the U.S. dollar in the afternoon.

Commodity-related metal companies bore the brunt of the selling, with JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco and Vedanta losing 7-14 percent.

IT stocks such as Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra lost 6-8 percent, while automaker Tata Motors plummeted 10.7 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra gave up 7.4 percent.

Private sector lender Yes Bank declined 6.7 percent after recent gains.

