Sensex, Nifty Close On Buoyant Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended on a buoyant note on Monday, bouncing back smartly after posting losses in the previous session, as investors indulged in strong buying at several counters across various sectors.

Easing crude oil prices and fairly decent quarterly earnings updates from top companies contributed as well to the positive mood in the market.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended with a gain of 709.96 points or 1.16% at 61,764.25, about 120 points off the day's high of 61,854.19. The broader Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange, which surged to 18,286.95, settled at 18,264.40, gaining 195.40 points or 1.08%.

Shares from automobile, financials and realty sectors posted impressive gains. Several stocks from technology, FMCG and metal sectors also moved higher.

PSU bank stocks drifted lower, pushing the Nifty PSU Bank index down by nearly 1%.

Among Sensex stocks, only Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.89%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.57%) and Nestle (down 0.21%) closed weak.

IndusInd Bank rallied nearly 5%. Tata Motors gained about 4.8%, Bajaj Finance surged 4.2% and Bajaj Finserve climbed 3.3%.

HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank and Power Grid Corporation ended higher by 1.5 to 2%.

Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank also posted strong gains.

ONGC and Hindalco gained 2.75% and 2.6%, respectively. HDFC Life advanced nearly 2%, while Grasim Industries gained 1.75%. Tata Consumer Products, Eicher Motors and Tata Steel also closed notably higher.

Coal India ended 1.83% down on weak results. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 5,527.62 crore for the March quarter, down 17.7% from a year ago. Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% year on year.

Alembic Pharma climbed more than 7% on upbeat results. The company reported a net profit of Rs 153 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, compare with Rs 22 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Marico surged about 7.5% after reporting a 20% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 302 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, compared with its net profit in the fourth quarter of FY22.

The market breadth was fairly strong. On BSE, 2,073 shares climbed higher. 1,575 shares ended weak, and 163 shares settled flat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.