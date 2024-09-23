News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty Close At New Record Highs

September 23, 2024 — 06:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Monday's session higher, helping key benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty close at fresh record high levels for a third day running.

While renewed optimism surrounding potential interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve helped underpin sentiment, signs of escalating tensions in the Middle East served to limit overall gains in the broader market.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex touched a fresh record high of 84,980.53 before closing at 84,928.61, up 384.30 points, or 0.45 percent, from its previous close.

The broader NSE Nifty index reached a record high of 25,956 before ending the day up 148.10 points, or 0.57 percent, at 25,939.05 - extending its winning streak for a fourth consecutive session.

SBI Life, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto surged 3-4 percent in the Nifty pack while IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Divis Laboratories, ICICI Bank and Eicher Motors fell 1-2 percent.

