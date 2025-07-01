Sensex, Nifty Close Higher After Choppy Session

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended on a positive note on Tuesday after a choppy ride as investors tracked the developments on the trade front ahead of a July 9 deadline for Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs.

According to reports, India is on track to finalise an interim trade agreement with the US as soon as this week.

The interim deal, which would be among the first with a major US trading partner, would be an initial step towards a comprehensive bilateral accord between Washington and New Delhi.

The trade pact talks between the two countries are at a crucial stage with New Delhi sticking to the red line on the issue of market access in agriculture, genetically modified (GM) crops, and dairy, people privy to the development told the Economic Times.

The BSE benchmark Sensex, which climbed to 38,874.24 in early trades and briefly dropped into negative territory to 83,572.51 around noon, ended the day's session at 83,697.29, gaining 90.83 points or 0.11%.

The broader Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange settled at 25,541.80 with a gain of 24.75 points or 0.1%. The index scaled a high 25,593.40 an a low of 25,501.80 intraday.

BEL climbed more than 2.5%. Reliance Industries gained about 1.85%, contributing significantly to market's positive close. Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Bank gained 0.9 to 1.2%.

Axis Bank closed down more than 2%. Trent, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services lost 0.9 to 1.25%.

Apollo Hospitals, up nearly 4%, was the top gainer in the Nifty50 index. The stock surged after the company's board approved a major restructuring plan. The company also announced that it would list its digital health, pharmacy arms on the stock exchanges.

SBI Life, JIO Financial Services, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel and Grasim Industries closed with impressive gains.

In economic news, data released by S&P Global showed that the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI stood at 58.4 in June 2025, matching flash data and marking the highest print since April 2024. Output and buying activity rose the most in 14 months, while new orders grew at their quickest rate in almost a year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.