Sensex, Nifty Close On Buoyant Note

(RTTNews) - Despite a sharp setback early on in the session and a subsequent volatile spell during which the market climbed higher but faltered again, the Indian stock market closed on a firm note on Thursday.

Recent soft inflation data from Indian and the U.S., and the progress in U.S.-China trade talks contributed significantly to market's rise. Investors also digested a slew of earnings announcements.

Automobile, banking, technology, realty, metal, oil and healthcare stocks were among the prominent gainers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex settled with a gain of 1,200.18 points or 1.48% at 82,530.74. The index, which tumbled to 80,762.16 around mid morning, hit a high of 82,718.14 in the session.

The broader Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange closed with a gain of 395.20 points or 1.6% at 25,062.10, after scaling a low of 24,494.45 and a high of 25,116.25 intraday.

Tata Motors rallied about 4.2% and HCL Technologies climbed 3.4%, while Adani Ports, Eternal, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries and Asian Paints gained 2 to 2.6%.

ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tech Mahindra, Titan, M&M, Tata Steel, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid Corporation, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank closed up by 1 to 2%.

IndusInd Bank, down 0.16%, was the lone loser in the Sensex.

HeroMoto Corp, up 6.2%, was the biggest gainer in the Nifty50 index. JSW Steel surged nearly 5%. Trent, Shriram Finance, Grasim Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Jio Financial, Adani Enterprises, Tata Consumer Products, Adani Ports and Asian Paints gained 2 to 4%.

eClerx Services shares soared nearly 15% after the company reported a 16.6% year-on-year surge in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, over the preceding quarter.

Cochin Shipyard (up more than 7%) and Tilaknagar Industries (up 14%) also moved up sharply on strong results.

The market breadth was quite positive. On BSE, 2,637 stocks moved higher, and 1,327 stocks ended weak. 151 stocks settled flat.

