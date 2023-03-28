Sensex, Nifty Cling To Small Gains In Early Trade; Metal Stocks Outperform

(RTTNews) - Indian shares clung to small gains on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from global markets. A cautious undertone prevailed after a sharp rise in oil prices overnight and amid caution ahead of F&O expiry.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 103 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,757 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 7 points at 16,993, paring early gains.

Metal stocks traded higher, with Coal India and Hindalco rising 1.1 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

Adani Enterprises fell 1.9 percent after it acquired 49 percent stake in Quintillion Business Media Limited. Group firm Adani Ports gave up 2.5 percent.

Aditya Birla Capital gained 1 percent on news it would sell entire stake in its insurance broking business.

HDFC rose 0.6 percent on fund raising reports.

NHPC dropped half a percent ahead of a board meet today to decide raising debt up to Rs 5,600 crore.

PNC Infratech soared 6 percent after it emerged as the lowest bidder for a highway project in Hybrid Annuity Mode with a cost of Rs 819 crore.

