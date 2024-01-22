Sensex, Nifty Climb On Strong Global Cues; Cipla And ICICI Bank Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note Tuesday, tracking strong cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 515 points, or 0.7 percent, at 71,939 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 154 points, or 0.7 percent, at 21,725.

Cipla soared 6.5 percent on posting 32 percent growth in profit for Q3 FY24.

Power Grid Corp, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma climbed 2-3 percent.

Paytm added 1 percent after narrowing its Q3 loss.

Tata Steel rose 0.6 percent after its board approved allotment of 8.65 crore shares to the eligible shareholders of Tinplate Company.

Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra both edged up slightly, and ICICI Bank jumped 3.3 percent, while Hindustan Unilever fell 1.3 percent and Colgate Palmolive shed 0.6 percent after declaring their quarterly earnings results.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises plunged 10 percent after a merger deal with the Sony Group collapsed.

