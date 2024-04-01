Sensex, Nifty Climb In Early Trade; Metal Stocks Outperform On China Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note Monday after a highly anticipated report on personal income and spending released on Friday showed U.S. consumer prices increased by slightly less than expected in February.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 545 points, or 0.7 percent, at 74,194 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 184 points, or 0.8 percent, at 22,510.

Metal stocks traded higher after an official survey revealed China's manufacturing purchasing managers index expanded in March for the first time since September. Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel rose 2-3 percent.

NCC jumped 4 percent after an update that it received new orders worth Rs 3,086 crores in the month of March,2024.

Jubilant Ingrevia added 1.5 percent after commissioning a new facility at its manufacturing site for Diketene derivatives in Uttar Pradesh.

Prestige Estates surged over 4 percent as it entered into a strategic deal with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Kotak AIF.

Infosys gained more than 1 percent on news it would get a windfall tax refund of Rs 6,329 crore.

RVNL rallied 3.4 percent after it emerged as the lowest bidder for three orders worth $7.15 million.

