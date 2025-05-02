Markets

Sensex, Nifty Climb In Early Trade; Auto Stocks Take Lead

May 02, 2025 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply higher on Friday, with sentiment aided by the prospect of easing global trade tensions after China said it is evaluating trade talks with the U.S.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 764 points, or nearly 1 percent, at 81,006 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index jumped 183 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,517.

Among the top gainers, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Adani ports rallied 2-5 percent.

Maruti Suzuki India climbed 2.5 percent, Tata Motors rose about 1 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra gained 1.3 percent after reporting their April sales figures.

Infosys gained 1 percent after the company concluded its acquisition of MRE Consulting.

NCC rallied 2 percent after an announcement that it won new contracts worth Rs 1,663 crore during April 2025.

Federal Bank declined 2 percent as Q4 net interest income came in slightly below expectations.

Puravankara fell 2 percent on fund raising reports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.