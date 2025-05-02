Sensex, Nifty Climb In Early Trade; Auto Stocks Take Lead

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply higher on Friday, with sentiment aided by the prospect of easing global trade tensions after China said it is evaluating trade talks with the U.S.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 764 points, or nearly 1 percent, at 81,006 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index jumped 183 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,517.

Among the top gainers, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Adani ports rallied 2-5 percent.

Maruti Suzuki India climbed 2.5 percent, Tata Motors rose about 1 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra gained 1.3 percent after reporting their April sales figures.

Infosys gained 1 percent after the company concluded its acquisition of MRE Consulting.

NCC rallied 2 percent after an announcement that it won new contracts worth Rs 1,663 crore during April 2025.

Federal Bank declined 2 percent as Q4 net interest income came in slightly below expectations.

Puravankara fell 2 percent on fund raising reports.

