Sensex, Nifty Choppy In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally lower in choppy trade on Wednesday as the central government mulls over lockdown extension beyond April 14 amid the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, ICRA said it expects the Indian economy to grow at just 2 percent in the current fiscal against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was little changed at 30,065, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 10 points at 8,782.

DLF dropped 1.5 percent and Sobha declined 4 percent on reports that the real estate sector is saddled with huge unsold inventory worth Rs. 3.7 lakh crore.

State Bank of India fell 2.4 percent after reducing its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate.

Britannia Industries jumped over 4 percent after it partnered with online delivery platform Dunzo for delivery of essentials.

Wipro rose over 1 percent. The IT major said it would announce its fourth-quarter and FY20 results on April 15.

Pharma stocks continued to rise, with Cipla surging 7 percent and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gaining 2 percent.

