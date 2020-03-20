Sensex, Nifty Choppy In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to trade mixed on Friday amid fears that the coronavirus has forced the world economy into a recession.

Bank of America said it's clear America has entered a recession caused by the coronavirus and its effect on the nationwide economy. The U.S. economy could shrink 14 percent next quarter, a JP Morgan economist said.

Brokerage Bank of America Securities has sharply cut its India GDP growth forecast for the June quarter by 90 bps to a low of 3.1 percent and the full-year target by 100 bps to 4.1 percent.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 112 points, or 0.4 percent, to 28,175, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 5 points at 8,268.

Financials were hit hard, with ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank losing 3-7 percent.

On the positive side, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Power Grid Corp, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ITC and GAIL rose 5-7 percent.

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumbled 5 percent. Indigo has grounded about 16 planes and is asking its employees to take 10-20 percent cut in salaries.

Yes Bank edged up slightly on reports it plans to raise up to Rs. 20,000 crore through certificate of deposits.

Tata Power Company rose about half a percent after announcing expansion of rooftop solar services.

Emami soared 6.5 percent after announcing a share buyback.

Reliance Industries advanced 1.8 percent on news that Mukesh Ambani, his wife and three children have raised their personal shareholding in the company.

Biocon jumped over 2 percent after receiving the Establishment Inspection Report from the U.S. health regulator for its Bengaluru unit. Shares of IPCA Laboratories surged as much as 11 percent.

