Sensex, Nifty Choppy In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were choppy in early trade on Wednesday as trading resumed after a holiday the previous day on account of Holi festival.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 17 points at 35,617, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 10 points, or 0.1 percent, at 10,441.

Yes Bank soared 15 percent after the private sector lender enabled inward IMPS/NEFT services.

Biocon rallied 2 percent on news that the U.S. drug regulator has accepted its cancer drug application for review.

Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises climbed 2-6 percent, while Wipro, BPCL, Infosys, Cipla and GAIL declined 2-3 percent.

Asian markets are trading mixed, with uncertainty about the deadly coronavirus outbreak keeping underlying sentiment cautious.

Safe-haven assets such as yen retreated and yields on U.S. Treasuries, which hit a record low on Monday, rose while oil prices jumped for a second day running after Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told state-run TV channel Rossiya 24 that Moscow was open to cooperation with Riyadh and Opec to address the price crisis.

U.S. stocks showed wild swings on Tuesday before ending sharply higher in reaction to President Donald Trump's pledge to provide "very substantial relief" to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 jumped around 4.9 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite spiked 5 percent.

European stock markets gave up early gains to end mostly lower on Tuesday. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 1.1 percent to the lowest level since January 2019.

The German DAX tumbled 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.

