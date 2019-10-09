Sensex, Nifty Choppy In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were fluctuating Wednesday on waning optimism about U.S.-China trade talks after a report in the South China Morning Post said China is toning down expectations ahead of the high-level discussions with the U.S.

Sentiment also took a hit after the Trump administration imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials over abuses of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 57 points, or 0.15 percent, to 37,474 while the broader Nifty index was down 10 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,116.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Titan and Yes Bank slumped 4-9 percent in the Nifty pack, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank and UltraTech climbed 1-3 percent.

Maruti Suzuki edged up slightly despite news it has cut production for the eight straight month in September.

TCS dropped 1.3 percent ahead of its earnings results due on Thursday. Infosys lost about 1 percent and HCL Technologies lost 2.4 percent.

Aurobindo Pharma rallied 2 percent despite receiving seven observations from the U.S. health regulator.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.