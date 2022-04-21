Sensex Nears 57,500 As Bond Yields Dip; Nifty Tops 17,250

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply higher on Thursday after longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields tumbled overnight amid debate on whether inflation is peaking.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 459 points, or 0.8 percent, to 57,496 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 128 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,264.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, Dr Reddy's Labaratories, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, ITC, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries climbed 1-2 percent.

Tata Steel declined 2 percent on news it would stop doing business with Russia.

Tata Elxsi edged up slightly on reporting a 39 percent rise in Q4 net profit.

HCL Technologies slipped half a percent and Nestle India fell 1.7 percent ahead of their earnings results.

Ajanta Soya jumped 5 percent on stock-split news.

