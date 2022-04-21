Markets

Sensex Nears 57,500 As Bond Yields Dip; Nifty Tops 17,250

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply higher on Thursday after longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields tumbled overnight amid debate on whether inflation is peaking.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 459 points, or 0.8 percent, to 57,496 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 128 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,264.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, Dr Reddy's Labaratories, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, ITC, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries climbed 1-2 percent.

Tata Steel declined 2 percent on news it would stop doing business with Russia.

Tata Elxsi edged up slightly on reporting a 39 percent rise in Q4 net profit.

HCL Technologies slipped half a percent and Nestle India fell 1.7 percent ahead of their earnings results.

Ajanta Soya jumped 5 percent on stock-split news.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular