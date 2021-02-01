Markets

Sensex Nears 50,000, Nifty Climbs Above 14,650

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Tuesday, tracking firm global cues and amid optimism about the focus on growth in the Budget unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the previous day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1,350 points, or 2.8 percent, to 49,948 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 390 points, or 2.7 percent, at 14,671.

Tata Motors surged 8.6 percent on reporting a 25.27 percent increase in total sales in January.

Mahindra & Mahindra jumped nearly 4 percent after it posted a 50 percent rise in January tractor sales.

Hero MotoCorp declined 1.3 percent after its January sales fell 3.14 percent. HDFC soared 5.4 percent ahead of its earnings release.

PVR gained 2 percent after the company raised Rs 800 crore via a QIP issue.

Bajaj Auto climbed 2.1 percent as it recorded 8 percent growth in total sales in January.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular