Sensex Marginally Higher In Early Trade; Nifty Slips Into Red

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Monday after steep losses on Saturday, the Budget day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 34 points, or 0.1 percent, at 39,770 after falling more than 2 percent on Saturday. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 8 points at 11,654, giving up early gains.

State-owned Coal India edged up slightly after unveiling production figures for the April-January period of the ongoing fiscal.

JSW Steel climbed 1.3 percent on bagging two iron ore mines with a total reserve of 980 million tons in the auction in Odisha.

Oil marketing companies such as BPCL and HPCL eked out modest gains and IOC rallied nearly 2 percent as crude oil prices slumped on worries about lower demand in the world's largest oil importer.

Asian Paints jumped 2.4 percent on expectations that softer crude prices would aid its gross margin expansion.

IT stocks were moving higher as the rupee opened near a three-week low at 71.65 against the dollar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.