Sensex Jumps 519 Points; Nifty Ends Above 10,450

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday to close at nearly four-month highs. Buying was seen across the board despite rising coronavirus cases in the country and mixed messages from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 519.11 points, or 1.49 percent, to 35,430.43, helped by positive global cues and unabated foreign fund inflows.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled up 159.80 points, or 1.55 percent, at 10,471.

Markets opened the day with marginal gains and rose sharply thereafter, tracking an intraday recovery in other Asian markets and sharp gains in European stocks.

Hindalco, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance soared 5-9 percent in the Nifty pack, while Reliance Industries dropped 1.4 percent on profit taking after recent strong gains.

IT stocks advanced despite U.S. President Donald Trump issuing a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visas for the rest of the year to help millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the current economic crisis.

Infosys rallied 2.3 percent, HCL Technologies advanced 1.7 percent, Tech Mahindra added 1.6 percent, Wipro gained 1 percent and TCS rose half a percent.

Page Industries fell 1.2 percent after its fourth-quarter earnings came in below estimates.

