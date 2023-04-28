Sensex Jumps 463 Points On Firm Global Cues; Nifty Ends At 18,065

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Friday, with underlying sentiment buoyed by positive global cues and healthy buying by foreign investors on optimism about India's growth story.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex soared 463.06 points, or 0.76 percent, to 61,112.44 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 149.95 points, or 0.84 percent, higher at 18,065 on the first day of May series derivative contracts.

The Sensex gained for a seventh consecutive session while the Nifty ended higher for the fifth straight day.

Mid and smallcap stocks outperformed, with the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rising 1.3 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Adani Group stocks topped the gainers list, with Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports climbing 3.7 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

Wipro gained 2.8 percent after announcing a Rs. 12,000 crore share buyback.

FMCG stocks such as Neste India and Britannia Industries rose around 3 percent each.

Axis Bank fell 2.4 percent after the private sector lender reported a net loss of Rs 5,728.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended March due to the Citi acquisition.

The rupee was little changed in European trade while oil and gold prices were subdued ahead of the release of Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric later in the day.

