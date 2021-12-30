Sensex Jumps 450 Points; Nifty Nears 17,350

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply higher on Friday despite mixed global cues and signs of rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 450 points, or 0.8 percent, to 58,245 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 142 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,346.

Grasim, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Titan Company and Hindalco jumped 2-4 percent.

IT stocks were broadly lower with Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra all falling around half a percent.

RBL Bank rose 1.2 percent after it formed a panel to find a suitable candidate for the lender's MD and CEO post.

InterGlobe Aviation edged up slightly after its shareholders voted to scrap a clause in the articles of association that gives the airline's two promoters a right of first refusal over the acquisition of each other's shares.

IDFC FIRST Bank gained half a percent after its board, in-principle, favored the merger with itself of IDFC and IDFC Financial Holding Company.

SBI advanced 1.8 percent after it acquired a 9.95 percent stake in India International Exchange.

Bajaj Auto rose over 1 percent after setting up a new EV manufacturing facility.

