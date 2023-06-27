Sensex Jumps 446 Points Led By Financials; Nifty Ends Above 18,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Tuesday despite muted global cues.

Underlying sentiment was helped as concerns over Russia subsided somewhat following an aborted uprising.

China growth optimism and gains in rupee on the back of a weaker dollar in international markets also offered some support.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said today that growth has picked up this quarter and more stimulus was in store.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 446.03 points, or 0.71 percent, at 63,416.03, led by financials.

ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, SBI and SBI Life rallied 1-2 percent.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 126.20 points, or 0.68 percent, higher at 18,817.40. HDFC Life shares soared 5.50 percent.

Meanwhile, trading at BSE and NSE will remain suspended on Thursday for Bakri Id festival instead of Wednesday, stock exchanges BSE and NSE announced earlier today.

Following the announcement, the day of expiry of month futures and options (F&O) derivative contracts will take place on Wednesday, June 28, which was earlier on June 29.

