Sensex Jumps 353 Points; Nifty Nears 12100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, with positive global cues and encouraging service sector activity data helping underpin investor sentiment ahead of the RBI's monetary policy announcement tomorrow.

Global cues were positive amid reports of breakthrough in coronavirus treatment. A leading British scientist has made a significant breakthrough in the race for a coronavirus vaccine by reducing a part of the normal development time from "two to three years to just 14 days", Sky news reported.

The vaccine will be too late for this current outbreak but it will be crucial if there is another one, Sky said.

Separately, China's Changjiang daily reported that a research team at Zhejiang University had found two new drugs that can effectively "inhibit coronavirus".

India's service sector expanded at a robust pace in January, with surging demand underpinning the fastest increases in new orders and output for seven years, survey data from IHS Markit showed today.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.5 in January from 53.3 in December. The indicator signaled the strongest upturn in output for seven years.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to maintain status quo on rates despite expectations that high food inflation will prevail for the next two-three months.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 353.28 points, or 0.87 percent, to 41,142.66, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 110.60 points, or 0.94 percent, at 12,090.25.

Shares of Tata Motors jumped as much as 10.7 percent on news that the automaker will launch at least four more products in the next 18-24 months.

Private sector lender Yes Bank soared 8.6 percent on fund raising reports. BPCL, JSW Steel and Tata Steel rallied 5-6 percent.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises plunged 6.4 percent on concerns over corporate governance issues.

Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid Corp, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Hero MotoCorp dropped 2-4 percent.

