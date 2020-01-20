Sensex Gives Up 416 Points; Nifty Ends Below 12250

(RTTNews) - Indian shares scaled record highs during the early morning deals on Monday before reversing course to end the session deep in the red amid across-the-board selling.

Sentiment was dampened after oil prices rose over 1 percent on news of a blockage of oil exports at Libya's ports.

Two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, potentially reducing national output to a fraction of its normal level.

And in Iraq, which is OPEC's second biggest producer, a strike at a key oil field hit output.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 416.46 points, or 0.99 percent, to 41,528.91, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 121.60 points, or 0.98 percent, at 12,230.75.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares fell 4.8 percent after its Q3 profit missed Street estimates. The private sector lender also saw a spike in provisions and deterioration in asset quality.

Reliance Industries lost 3.1 percent after its operating profit fell the most in more than four years on a drop in refining margin and weak petrochemicals business.

Coal India, IOC and Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 3-4 percent while ITC, GAIL, Bharti Airtel, Infratel and Power Grid Corp climbed 1-3 percent.

Globally, other Asian markets ended on a mixed note and European stocks were subdued in early trade, as the focus shifted to earnings announcements and a round of central bank policy meetings due this week.

