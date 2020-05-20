Sensex Gains Over 600 Points; Nifty Ends Above 9,050

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, with rate-sensitive financials, auto and realty stocks leading the surge despite rising coronavirus cases in the country.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 622.44 points, or 2.06 percent, to 30,818.61, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up by 187.45 points, or 2.11 percent, at 9,066.55.

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories soared nearly 6 percent after its consolidated net profit increased 76 percent in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

GAIL, BPCL, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC rallied 5-6 percent.

Tata Motors advanced 2.3 percent after its JLR unit resumed production from Solihull facility in the U.K, following temporary suspension of production due to coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation jumped 5 percent on news the Indian Railways will start operating 200 special passenger trains from June 1.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank advanced 3.6 percent after posting solid quarterly results.

On the losing side, Infratel lost about 7 percent, while Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank dropped 2-3 percent.

