Sensex Gains 77 Points; Nifty Ends At 15,812

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session flat to slightly higher on Monday, with heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Infosys pacing the gainers list.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded around 600 points from the day's lows before ending the session up 76.77 points, or 0.15 percent, at 52,551.53, helped by firm cues from Asia and Europe.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 12.50 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,811.85, after having hit a low of 15,606.50 earlier in the day.

Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Divis Laboratories all rose over 1 percent. Infosys gained 0.9 percent.

BEML rallied 3 percent as the defense public sector undertaking recorded its highest ever turnover of Rs 3,557 crore for 2020-21.

Greaves Cotton jumped nearly 5 percent on the back of heavy volumes after the Central government increased FAME II incentives for electric two-wheelers.

Shares of Adani group companies fell sharply after NSDL reportedly froze the accounts of three foreign funds that together own shares worth Rs. 43,500 crore in four of its companies.

Adani Ports slumped 9.3 percent, while Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises tumbled 5-6 percent.

Adani Group, in a BSE filing, clarified that the reports are "blatantly erroneous and is done to deliberately mislead the investing community."

"This is causing irreparable loss of economic value to the investors at large and reputation of the group," it was added.

Lupin gave up 3 percent after it received a warning letter from FDA for its Somerset facility in the United States.

HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Coal India lost 1-2 percent.

