Sensex Gains 535 Points On Global Cues; Nifty Tops 22,200

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Thursday as U.S. chipmaker Nvidia's strong earnings drove optimism across asset classes and lifted main indexes in Europe and Japan to record highs.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 535.15 points, or 0.74 percent, to 73,158.24, reflecting sharp gains elsewhere across global markets.

The broader NSE Nifty index swung between gains and losses before finishing up 162.40 points, or 0.74 percent, at 22,217.45.

HCL Technologies, ITC, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Coal India all rose around 3 percent in the Nifty pack while Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, BPCL, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank dropped 1-2 percent.

